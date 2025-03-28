Thousands Feared Dead as Myanmar, Thailand Struck by 7.7 Magnitude Quake

A powerful earthquake struck Myanmar on Friday, triggering massive tremors across Southeast Asia. Initially measured at 7.7 magnitude, the quake was later upgraded to 8.2, with its epicenter located near Mandalay. The earthquake caused widespread destruction in Myanmar, where authorities fear that thousands may have been killed. The country’s airports, including Mandalay and Nay Pyi Taw, were closed after an air traffic control tower collapsed.

The quake’s impact was also felt in neighboring countries. In Thailand, a skyscraper and other buildings collapsed in the capital, Bangkok, killing at least two people and trapping around 50 workers under debris. In Vietnam, cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh experienced intense shaking, prompting widespread panic. Hundreds were seen fleeing their homes and buildings in chaotic scenes across the region.

Fears of a tsunami emerged, prompting China’s Tsunami Warning Centre to caution that local tsunamis might occur, although China itself is not expected to be affected.