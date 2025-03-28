Bazid Khan critiques Pakistan’s decline in global cricket ranking

Former cricketer and commentator Bazid Khan has expressed concerns over the state of Pakistan cricket. He believes that the team can no longer compete with top cricketing nations like India and Australia. His remarks followed Pakistan’s disappointing 4-1 T20I series loss to New Zealand, which highlighted weaknesses in both batting and bowling.

Bazid questioned Pakistan’s entitlement to be considered a top cricketing nation. He pointed out that despite past ICC triumphs, such as the 2017 Champions Trophy, Pakistan has failed to match the success of India and Australia. He stated that both teams have won two more ICC titles since Pakistan’s last victory.

The former cricketer also highlighted concerns over fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s poor performance. Afridi managed only two wickets in five matches at an average of 66.50. Bazid emphasized that Pakistan lacks depth in its bowling lineup, leaving them with no real alternatives if Afridi continues to struggle.

Bazid’s comments reflect the growing concern over Pakistan’s cricket future. He noted that while other teams have advanced, Pakistan’s cricket system seems to be stagnating. As the T20 World Cup approaches, Bazid believes Pakistan must focus on rebuilding to regain its place among the world’s elite cricketing nations.