Karachi court rejects journalist Farhan Mallick’s bail application

A Karachi district court rejected the bail application of journalist Farhan Mallick on Friday. Mallick was arrested on March 20 in a case related to allegedly running “anti-state” content on his media outlet’s YouTube channel. He faces charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Mallick, the founder of media agency Raftar, was initially detained for four days by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). During today’s hearing, Mallick’s lawyers had hoped for bail approval, but the judge dismissed the application. The court also ordered an FIA director to prepare an internal report on failing to follow court orders regarding Mallick’s custody.

Mallick’s wife, Tazeen, expressed her frustration with the case. She revealed that Mallick had received a notice from the FIA in November without any clear explanation. After the agency raided his office in March, Mallick was arrested, sparking solidarity from fellow journalists at the court. Despite the hardships, Tazeen said her husband remains in high spirits, knowing he has done nothing wrong.

The case stems from an FIR filed on March 20, alleging that Raftar TV’s YouTube channel posted anti-state content. Mallick is charged with several offenses, including spreading fake news, defamation, and unauthorized use of identity information. These new laws criminalizing online disinformation have raised concerns among journalists in Pakistan about their broad and vague implications.