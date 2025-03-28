Balochistan bus crash: Six dead, 20 hurt as vehicles collide in Kalat

Six people died and 20 others were seriously injured in a tragic head-on collision between two passenger buses in Kalat, Balochistan, on Friday. The buses, one traveling from Quetta to Karachi and the other in the opposite direction, crashed, resulting in the fatalities and injuries.

According to Levies forces, the injured and deceased were quickly transferred to Kalat Hospital for treatment. The incident has raised concerns over road safety, as Pakistan faces a growing number of road accidents. In 2021, 5,608 people were killed in such accidents nationwide, with many more injured.

To address this, the Sindh government recently banned the entry of heavy vehicles into Karachi during the day. Additionally, all heavy vehicles must now have a fitness certificate. Despite these efforts, rights activists claim that more must be done to improve traffic law enforcement and protect citizens from further accidents.