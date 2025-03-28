New dirham symbol launched by UAE: A blend of tradition and modernity

The UAE has introduced a new symbol for its currency, the Dirham, unveiled by the Central Bank of the UAE. This new symbol will be used for both physical and digital versions of the Dirham. The design is inspired by the UAE’s flag and reflects the nation’s strength, unity, and stability.

The symbol features two horizontal lines, symbolizing the Dirham’s stability, while the flag’s elements represent the country’s power and unity. In the digital form, the Dirham symbol is encircled by a ring, which represents security and continuity. This also mirrors the shape of a digital token, highlighting the UAE’s commitment to financial innovation.

The colors of the UAE flag—green, white, red, and black—are incorporated into the symbol. Its structure forms the letter “D” for Dirham and is influenced by traditional Arabic calligraphy, giving it both elegance and strength. This design aims to reinforce the Dirham’s identity on the global stage.

This move is part of the UAE’s broader efforts to enhance the Dirham’s international presence. Looking ahead, the Central Bank plans to launch the “Digital Dirham” by 2025, a blockchain-based digital currency aimed at improving transaction security, speed, and reducing costs.