Bangladesh files new criminal case against ex-PM Sheikh Hasina

Bangladeshi police have filed a new criminal case against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The case alleges her involvement in a plot to overthrow the current government. Hasina, who was overthrown in a student-led revolution last August, is currently in exile in neighboring India.

The new charges stem from a virtual meeting held in December, attended by 577 members of Hasina’s Awami League party. Police claim the meeting was part of a conspiracy to incite a civil war in Bangladesh and restore Hasina to power. The police have filed charges against Hasina and 72 others, with more individuals potentially being added as the investigation continues.

This case is the latest in a series of criminal charges against Hasina and her party members. Last year, numerous indictments were issued related to a crackdown on protests that resulted in hundreds of deaths. The United Nations earlier reported systematic attacks on protesters under Hasina’s government as it struggled to maintain power.

Currently, Bangladesh is under the leadership of an interim administration headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The caretaker government is tasked with overseeing democratic reforms ahead of elections, set for June 2026.