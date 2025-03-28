PM’s high-level meeting focuses on countering terrorism and fake news

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the growing threat of terrorism in Pakistan. The meeting, held at the Prime Minister’s House, included key federal and provincial leaders, as well as representatives from Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Military and civilian leaders also participated in the discussion.

The meeting focused on identifying the attackers behind the Jaffar Express assault and ensuring they are exposed to the international community. Additionally, the leadership agreed to combat anti-national campaigns across both traditional and digital media platforms. A central decision was to reinforce the national narrative through the National Action Plan (NAP).

The leadership agreed to prevent content that undermines national unity, security, and the national interest, especially misinformation or propaganda. They decided to engage youth by incorporating national topics into films and television dramas, which promote national unity and counter extremist ideologies.

The meeting also emphasized using digital media to spread the national message and combat fake news, particularly on social media. Leaders agreed to incorporate terrorism-related awareness into the national curriculum to educate future generations about the dangers of extremism.