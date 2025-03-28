 Feroze Khan receives “Star of Pakistan” award from British Parliament

Feroze Khan has been honored with the prestigious “Star of Pakistan” award by the British Parliament. The award ceremony took place at the House of Lords, where Feroze attended with his wife, Dr. Zeinab. The event was organized by British-Indian Lord Kuldeep Singh Sohota and Baroness Aldeen, with several British MPs present.

The ceremony also saw participation from fans of both Pakistani and Indian origin, alongside media and social media professionals. During his speech, Feroze thanked the British Parliament and the event organizers, expressing his gratitude for the honor. He described the award as a significant recognition for him.

This award comes shortly after actress Hania Aamir received the same “Star of Pakistan” award. Before Hania, senior actress Bushra Ansari was honored with the award in February 2025. Additionally, last year, Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa were also recognized with this prestigious award by the British Parliament.

Feroze Khan, his wife, and other attendees took photos and videos with the award at the British Parliament’s premises. This recognition continues the tradition of honoring Pakistani talent on an international stage.