Strong growth in Pakistan’s non-textile exports drives economic momentum

Pakistan’s non-textile exports increased by 2.38% in FY25, reaching $9.89 billion during the first eight months (July-February). This is up from $9.66 billion in the same period last year. The rise is mainly due to higher demand for value-added products such as leather, footwear, and engineering goods. These products are becoming more popular in global markets.

Engineering goods saw the most significant growth, rising by 19.05%. Exports of electric fans, industrial machinery, transport equipment, and rubber tyres led the way. Cement exports also surged, increasing by 38.05% in volume and 26.95% in value. These gains show strong global demand for Pakistani-made products.

Meanwhile, the footwear sector performed well, with exports up by 15.48%. Leather footwear exports saw a rise of 14.94%. On the other hand, leather garments faced a decline of 5.30%. Exports of leather goods overall increased by 6.69%, mainly driven by a rise in leather gloves. However, exports of sports goods, including footballs, dropped by 6.55%.

Other sectors also saw mixed results. Jewellery exports surged by 66.86%, and handicrafts rose by 52.92%. Petroleum crude exports doubled, with a 100% increase. Raw food exports grew by 4.17%, reaching $5.17 billion. Despite some challenges, Pakistan’s non-textile exports continue to show positive growth, securing more global orders.