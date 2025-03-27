Woman brutally tortured, suffers broken legs in Matiari

A horrific incident of violence against a woman was reported in the Matiari district of Sindh where a woman was subjected to brutal torture by her relatives.

According to police, the woman named Hassana was brutally tortured by some people who accused her of aiding their daughter’s elopement in Ghulam Muhammad Unar village of Matiari. The family members of the girl who allegedly eloped bound Hassana with ropes and severely injured her, breaking both of her legs.

The suspects who were apparently more than four also trimmed her hairs. After learning about the situation, the police stepped in and took Hassana to a hospital so she could receive medical attention. Hassana denied any role in the alleged elopement and said that their daughter had married on her own initiative a few days before.

According to police, one suspect has been taken into custody in relation to the torture, while while a search is ongoing for the remaining three suspects.