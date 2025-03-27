Quetta blast leaves two dead and several injured

A blast near Barech Market in Quetta on Thursday killed two people and injured ten others. The explosion targeted a police vehicle, reports say. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

Security forces quickly sealed off the area and began an investigation to determine the cause of the blast. Authorities are working to identify those responsible.

The attack adds to the growing security concerns in Balochistan. On Wednesday, five people were killed by armed men who blocked a highway in Gwadar district.

The situation in Balochistan continues to worsen, with increasing violence and ongoing investigations into these incidents.