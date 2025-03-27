Salman Khan opens up about working with younger actresses despite age gaps

Salman Khan, promoting his upcoming film Sikandar, discussed his desire to collaborate with younger actresses like Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. He acknowledged that public perceptions often make it difficult due to the age gap.

Salman explained that although people focus on age differences, he sees his collaborations with younger stars as an opportunity to help them. He emphasized that he would continue working with them despite the challenges.

The Bollywood superstar also addressed the issue of multi-starrer films, pointing out that insecurity among today’s actors leads to fewer ensemble casts. He shared that, in his era, actors were comfortable working together to bring their fans together.

Regarding Sikandar, where he stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Salman responded to the 31-year age gap by saying if the actress is comfortable, others should not have an issue.