Rakhi Sawant wants Hania Aamir to marry Salman Khan

Bollywood star Rakhi Sawant recently stirred the media with her wish for Pakistani actress Hania Aamir to marry Salman Khan. Rakhi made the comment after Hania received an award from the British Parliament for her contributions to entertainment.

During a media interaction, Hania described Rakhi as “adorable” and shared that they enjoy interacting on social media. Rakhi responded by praising Hania, calling her beautiful, talented, and “like a doll.” She added that she would love for Hania to marry her brother, Salman Khan.

Rakhi’s comment quickly gained attention on social media. While many found it amusing, others raised concerns about the age gap between Salman and Hania.

This isn’t the first time Rakhi has spoken about Salman’s love life. Earlier, she also expressed her desire for Salman Khan to marry Hania Aamir.