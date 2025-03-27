IPL 2025: Pooran’s 70 leads LSG to thrilling win over SRH

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chased down a challenging 191-run target with 23 balls to spare in their IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Nicholas Pooran played a key role, scoring a brilliant 70 off 26 balls, including six sixes. His explosive knock guided LSG to a thrilling 5-wicket victory.

SRH, after winning the toss, elected to bat first but got off to a shaky start. Shardul Thakur’s early breakthroughs left SRH at 15 for 2. Despite strong knocks from Travis Head (47) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (32), SRH struggled. They ended with 190 for 9, with Ankit Verma’s quickfire 36 and Pat Cummins’ cameo adding late runs.

In reply, LSG lost Aiden Markram early but Pooran quickly turned the game around. He formed a rapid 116-run partnership with Mitchell Marsh (52). Pooran’s power hitting kept LSG on track, but his dismissal brought some hope for SRH. However, Abdul Samad’s fiery 22 off 8 balls ensured LSG reached the target with ease.

Thakur’s 4-wicket haul earlier helped put SRH under pressure. LSG’s chase was steady, despite a few setbacks. Ultimately, Pooran’s explosive innings and Samad’s finishing touches secured LSG’s exciting win.