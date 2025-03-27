UAE arrests 10 Pakistanis, including five women, for begging

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have arrested 10 Pakistani nationals, including five women, for begging. The arrests were made during separate operations across the UAE. The detainees are now in local jails and are expected to be deported to Pakistan soon.

According to Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), emergency passports have already been prepared for their return. The individuals were caught begging in various locations and will face legal action upon arrival in Pakistan.

Pakistani officials confirmed that the arrested individuals will be detained in Pakistan, where legal proceedings will begin. The arrests highlight increased scrutiny by Gulf authorities on illegal activities by foreign nationals, including those misusing visit visas or involved in begging rackets.

Pakistan is working closely with the UAE to ensure the smooth deportation of the detainees.