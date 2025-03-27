Six Russian tourists die as submarine sinks off Egypt’s red sea coast

At least six Russian tourists died when a tourist submarine sank off the coast of Hurghada, Egypt, on Thursday. The submarine, named Sindbad, was carrying 45 tourists and five Egyptian crew members. It sank about one kilometer from shore in the popular tourist promenade area. Authorities confirmed 39 foreign tourists were rescued, and no one is missing.

The exact cause of the sinking remains unclear. However, weather conditions were clear, and underwater visibility was excellent at the time. Red Sea Governor Amr Hanafi stated that rescue teams quickly responded to the scene. Russia’s consulate confirmed the casualties and added that most survivors were taken to hotels or hospitals.

The Sindbad submarine was designed for tourists to view the Red Sea’s coral reefs. It had large portholes and could dive up to 25 meters (82 feet). Hurghada, located about 460 kilometers southeast of Cairo, is a major tourist destination, attracting many Russian visitors each year.

This is not the first tragic incident in the area. In November, a dive boat capsized off Marsa Alam, killing four people. Last year, a French tourist boat sank during a storm, and a British yacht caught fire, killing three tourists. Despite these accidents, Egypt remains a top tourist destination in Africa, ranking first for tourism revenue in 2024 with $14.1 billion.