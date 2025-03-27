Explosion near police vehicle in Quetta kills two, injures 17

Two people were killed, and 17 others injured in a powerful explosion near a police vehicle in Quetta’s Barech Market area on Double Road. Officials confirmed the casualties, with four injured individuals reported in critical condition. The wounded were moved to the trauma center at Civil Hospital, where they are being treated.

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind stated that the explosion occurred near a police vehicle. Authorities are still determining the nature of the blast. Video footage circulating on social media shows a crowd at the blast site, with a police pickup truck and a motorcycle damaged by the explosion.

The footage also shows a man dragging the wreckage of the motorcycle away from the scene while sirens can be heard in the background. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The security situation in Balochistan has worsened recently, with frequent attacks on security forces by separatist militants.