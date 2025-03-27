Hamas spokesperson killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua was killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza on Thursday. The attack targeted his tent in Jabalia, according to Hamas-run media. The strike also wounded several others, while separate airstrikes in Gaza City and Khan Younis killed at least seven people.

Earlier this week, Israel also killed two senior Hamas leaders: Ismail Barhoum and Salah al-Bardaweel. Both were part of Hamas’ decision-making body. Since the war began in late 2023, 11 of the 20 members of this body have been killed, according to Hamas sources.

The Israeli airstrikes resumed after a two-month ceasefire ended on March 18, escalating the pressure on Hamas. Since then, more than 830 people have been killed, with the majority being women and children, according to Gaza’s health ministry. The ongoing conflict has severely affected Gaza’s 2.3 million residents.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu justified the strikes, stating Hamas rejected proposals to extend the ceasefire. He also warned that Israel might seize additional territory in Gaza unless Hamas releases the remaining hostages.