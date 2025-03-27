Huawei to empower 60,000 Pakistanis with tech training

Huawei Technologies has committed to providing advanced technical training to 60,000 Pakistanis, with a total of 300,000 participants receiving training by the end of 2025. This initiative includes 240,000 individuals undergoing basic IT training.

The announcement came during a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Huawei CEO Ethen Sun. The Prime Minister emphasized that providing technical skills to the youth is a priority for the government. He also expressed interest in building a strong, long-term partnership with Huawei.

Huawei’s training program will focus on information technology (IT), with courses offered in Artificial Intelligence, cloud computing, big data, and cybersecurity. In collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Huawei has introduced these courses in 15 universities across Pakistan.

So far, Huawei has trained over 20,000 students, with master trainers providing local-level instruction. This initiative is expected to boost Pakistan’s IT exports and open new employment opportunities for young people.