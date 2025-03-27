Digital youth hub launch: PM Shehbaz Sharif inspires youth for national prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged Pakistan’s youth to contribute to the country’s long-term economic self-sufficiency. Speaking at the launch of the PM Digital Youth Hub, he acknowledged the stability brought by the recent IMF programme. However, he emphasized that Pakistan must eventually move away from relying on such loans. He called on the youth to work hard and take charge of the country’s future.

The Prime Minister highlighted his past efforts as Chief Minister of Punjab, where he distributed 400,000 laptops to top-performing students. He reaffirmed his commitment to equipping the youth with advanced technological skills, stressing their crucial role in driving national prosperity. Sharif also assured that the government would allocate all necessary resources to provide top-notch training for young people.

Sharif pointed out that Pakistan’s youth represented both a challenge and a valuable opportunity. He emphasized that with proper training in Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI), the youth could significantly contribute to the nation’s development. He expressed confidence that the youth could help make Pakistan one of the world’s leading economies.

Rana Mashood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, also spoke at the event. He noted that the PM Digital Hub would open new opportunities for youth in sectors such as IT, sports, tourism, and the green economy. UNICEF’s Sharmeela Rasool described the platform as one of hope, aiming to empower and strengthen Pakistan’s youth.