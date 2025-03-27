Aurangzeb reveals plans for Panda bonds to enhance Pakistan-China economic links

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb revealed that Pakistan is considering issuing Panda Bonds in Yuan this year. This move aims to tap into China’s vast capital market, offering new financial opportunities. In an interview with Chinese media outlets, including CGTN and China Daily, Aurangzeb explained that while Pakistan has previously issued bonds in US dollars and Euros, the time is ripe for leveraging China’s market.

During his visit to China for the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, Aurangzeb praised China’s open market policies and its role in global trade. He emphasized that issuing Panda Bonds would further connect Pakistan’s financial markets with China, helping boost Pakistan’s digital transformation. Aurangzeb expressed gratitude for China’s consistent support and described the two nations as “iron brothers” and strategic partners.

Aurangzeb also highlighted Pakistan’s ambition to become a hub for export-oriented services from foreign companies, particularly those from China. He commended the infrastructure development under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), noting that Pakistan’s roads, ports, and infrastructure could greatly benefit Chinese industries. He further stressed the importance of enhancing regional trade by improving road and rail links with neighboring countries.

The Finance Minister also praised China’s advances in financial technology and digital transformation, suggesting that Pakistan could learn valuable lessons in improving financial inclusion. He called for stronger bilateral cooperation in key sectors like agriculture, drone technology, and financial tech to support long-term economic growth.