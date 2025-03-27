Tom Latham injured, Bracewell to lead New Zealand in ODI series against Pakistan

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan due to a hand injury. Latham fractured his hand while batting in the nets and will need at least four weeks to recover. This injury comes just days before the three-match series begins in Napier on Saturday.

With Latham unavailable, Michael Bracewell will continue as captain for New Zealand. Bracewell previously led the side to a 4-1 T20 series win over Pakistan while regular captain Mitchell Santner is busy with the Indian Premier League.

Opener Will Young will also miss the last two ODIs to be with his wife as they await the birth of their first child. Henry Nicholls, who is recovering from a calf strain, will replace Latham in the squad, while Mitch Hay will take on wicketkeeping duties. Rhys Mariu, a Canterbury batsman, has earned his first call-up as a backup.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead expressed disappointment at Latham’s injury but remained confident in Bracewell’s leadership. “The side is in safe hands with Michael, who’s done a great job through the T20I series,” Stead said.