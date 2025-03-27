Ishan Kishan mocks Rizwan’s excessive appealing style in viral chat with umpire

Ishan Kishan, India’s wicketkeeper-batter, has gained attention with a viral conversation that humorously mocked Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan’s excessive appealing. In a clip shared online, former umpire Anil Chaudhary praised Kishan’s maturity behind the stumps and his restrained approach to appealing. Chaudhary remarked that Kishan had improved over time, using appeals more wisely than before.

Kishan responded with a lighthearted joke, saying that umpires have become “smarter” and warned that excessive appealing could backfire. He jokingly referenced Rizwan’s animated appeals, saying that if he behaved like that, umpires might stop giving him any decisions at all. Kishan emphasized that it’s better to appeal only when necessary, building trust with the umpires.

In addition to the playful remark about Rizwan, Kishan shared his thoughts on umpiring, expressing respect for experienced officials but calling for greater confidence from new umpires. He suggested that umpires should make calls without being influenced by appeals or the crowd and not overthink their decisions.

Kishan’s comments have sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Fans are engaging in debates over his views on umpiring and his playful critique of Rizwan’s appealing style. Meanwhile, Kishan remains in great form, scoring his first IPL century in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening win against Rajasthan Royals.