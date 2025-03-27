Pakistan extends gas supply to urea sector to stabilize fertilizer market

The Pakistani government has extended the gas supply to the urea sector for an additional three months, ensuring a consistent fertilizer supply for farmers until June 30, 2025. This decision comes in response to the ongoing need to secure agricultural resources and maintain stability in the fertilizer market.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Petroleum SAPM Tariq Bajwa, and senior government officials were also present. The officials confirmed that the current stock of urea is adequate to meet the needs of farmers.

Minister Tanveer Hussain expressed the government’s commitment to ensuring no disruptions in the urea supply chain. He reassured that efforts would be made to avoid price hikes that could negatively impact farmers. The government also plans to monitor the situation closely to stabilize the urea market.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains focused on securing the country’s agricultural requirements. The government’s decision aims to support the farming community, ensuring that they have access to essential fertilizer at stable prices, contributing to agricultural growth in Pakistan.