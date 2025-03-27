Five family members killed in Malakand car accident due to heavy rain

Five family members tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Malakand when their vehicle lost control and plunged into a canal. The incident took place in Duragai tehsil, near the Khatkoshah Afghan refugee camp, as heavy rainfall drenched the area. Emergency responders, including Malakand Levies and local rescue teams, reached the scene swiftly to recover the victims from the water.

The deceased included two women, two young girls, and their driver. Their bodies were later transported to a nearby hospital for identification and necessary procedures. Muhammad Asim Khan, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122, stated that the accident occurred due to slippery road conditions caused by the intense rain. The vehicle skidded, leading to the tragic fall into the canal.

Local police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, which has deeply shocked the local community. Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle lost control due to the wet roads and poor visibility caused by the rain.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and thunderstorms affected Peshawar and surrounding areas on Wednesday morning, causing street flooding and disruptions to daily life. The rain, which began around 6:30 AM, lasted for about an hour, submerging roads. Additionally, snowfall resumed in Chitral, adding to the harsh weather conditions in the region.