10 Pakistanis, including 5 women, arrested for begging in the UAE

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested 10 Pakistani nationals, including five women, on charges of begging, as reported by national media on Thursday.

According to Geo News, citing sources from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), UAE officials have informed Pakistani authorities about the arrests. Among those detained were three women from Vehari, Punjab—Amina Bibi, Kausar Bibi, and Farzana Bibi—along with Jamila Bibi and Zubaida Bibi from Lahore. They were apprehended in various operations while begging in the UAE.

The arrested individuals have been jailed and are set to be deported to Pakistan. In related actions, Muhammad Zakariya from Dera Ghazi Khan, Waseem Haider from Bahawalnagar, Muhammad Usman from Lahore, Ejaz Khan from Charsadda, and Abdullah from Peshawar were also taken into custody for begging.

Officials confirmed that emergency passports have been issued for their repatriation, and upon their return to Pakistan, they will face legal action.

The involvement of Pakistani beggars in foreign countries, including the UAE, not only constitutes illegal activity but also damages Pakistan’s international reputation. Their actions contribute to a negative global perception, portraying the country as plagued by poverty and lawlessness.

Such activities can harm Pakistan’s diplomatic relations, economic prospects, and the employment opportunities of legal Pakistani workers abroad. Many nations categorize organized begging as a form of human trafficking and a serious crime, further complicating Pakistan’s global image.