Pakistan to issue first panda bond in China this year, says finance minister

Pakistan is preparing to issue its first-ever Panda Bond in the Chinese market this year, according to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb. The bond, aimed at raising capital from Chinese investors, marks a significant step for Pakistan in accessing China’s vast capital market.

In an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN), Aurangzeb expressed his enthusiasm for tapping into China’s capital market, the second-largest and deepest in the world. He noted that Pakistan has previously issued bonds in US dollars and euros but had not yet entered the Chinese market.

The government plans to raise $200 million from Chinese investors through the Panda Bond. Aurangzeb also highlighted sectors like agriculture, artificial intelligence, and technology as areas with strong potential for Chinese investment and technical collaboration.

Furthermore, the Finance Minister praised China’s advancements in green projects and environmental sustainability, calling it a global model. He also discussed the ongoing efforts to revive Pakistan’s agricultural sector and enhance bilateral ties with China.