Elon Musk’s Tesla set to make a mark in Saudi Arabia

Tesla is set to launch its operations in Saudi Arabia next month, with an event scheduled for April 10 in Riyadh. This move marks the electric vehicle (EV) brand’s entry into the Gulf region’s largest market, where it has not been available previously. Tesla has already been selling its cars in other Middle Eastern countries, but Saudi Arabia is a significant new market.

During the launch event, Tesla will showcase its electric vehicles and products powered by solar energy. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Tesla’s autonomous driving technology, including the Cybercab, and meet Optimus, the company’s humanoid robot. However, Tesla did not specify when the products would be available for purchase in Saudi Arabia.

Tesla’s sales in Europe have struggled recently, with a 42.6% drop in cars sold this year. Despite this, EV registrations in Europe have been growing. The decline in Tesla’s European market share comes amid controversies surrounding CEO Elon Musk’s political role and business decisions, which have led to protests in the U.S.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has been working to diversify its economy away from oil dependence. The kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund is a major investor in Lucid Group, an electric vehicle startup that competes with Tesla. In 2023, there were reports of early talks for Tesla to build a factory in Saudi Arabia, although Musk denied these claims.