Eidul Fitr holidays in Punjab: Schools to reopen after April 7

The Punjab government has announced Eidul Fitr holidays for all educational institutions, starting from March 28. Both public and private schools will remain closed for the break. Schools will reopen on April 7, and the annual results for students will be declared on April 4. This break will allow students and teachers time to celebrate the festival with their families.

The decision comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasts that Eidul Fitr will likely fall on March 31, a Monday. The prediction aligns with the government’s official holiday announcement, providing a well-deserved break before the new academic year begins.

In addition, the federal government has granted a three-day public holiday for Eidul Fitr. The public holiday will run from Monday, March 31, to Wednesday, April 2, giving the public time to observe the festivities.

With the educational break, as well as the public holiday, many people across the country will enjoy an extended period of celebration and family time. The long break will also help in easing travel congestion for those heading home for Eid.