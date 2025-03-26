New Zealand thrashes Pakistan by 8 wickets to end series on a high

New Zealand easily beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the fifth and final T20 of the series in Wellington on Wednesday. Tim Seifert’s explosive 97* off 38 balls led the charge. He smashed 10 sixes, finishing the game with three consecutive sixes off Shadab Khan’s bowling.

Pakistan set a target of just 129, ending their innings at 128-9. Captain Salman Agha top-scored with 51, rescuing Pakistan from 52-5. He and Shadab Khan shared a 54-run stand for the sixth wicket. However, the Kiwis chased the target down in just 10 overs, losing only two wickets.

Jimmy Neesham was the standout bowler for New Zealand, taking 5-22. His key wickets included both Salman and Shadab. Pakistan’s innings faltered early, with Jacob Duffy and Will O’Rourke exploiting the swing and seam conditions to dismiss Pakistan’s top order.

New Zealand made one change, bringing in Ben Sears, while Pakistan made five changes. Despite the adjustments, the result was never in doubt as the Kiwis sealed a dominant victory to win the series 4-1.