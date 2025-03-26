Eid-ul-Fitr to celebrate on March 31, says Suparco

The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has confirmed that Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be observed on March 31, 2025. Based on scientific calculations, the likelihood of the moon sighting on March 30 is high, marking the end of Ramazan.

Suparco explained that Ramazan would likely complete in 29 days, with the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr following on March 31. In Saudi Arabia, however, the moon sighting on March 29 is almost impossible due to the crescent’s age. The moon is expected to be visible in the Middle East on March 30, aligning with the likely celebration of Eid on March 31.

The Pakistani government has already declared a three-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, from March 31 to April 2. The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee will meet on the evening of March 30 to sight the moon and confirm the end of Ramazan. In preparation for the holiday, Pakistan Railways will run four special trains to assist passengers traveling before and after Eid-ul-Fitr, easing the journey for those celebrating the festival.