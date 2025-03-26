Dr. Yunus’s Visit to China

I begin by the famous quote by Mark Twain, “The secret of getting ahead is getting started.” He emphasizes the importance of taking the first step toward success. Twain suggests that progress and achievement begin with action; without starting, one cannot move forward or accomplish anything. Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, is set to embark on a pivotal diplomatic visit to China on March 26. This trip is not just a formal visit; it is a well-planned effort to strengthen Bangladesh’s economy and international relationships in a changing world. As global power shifts, Dr. Yunus’s visit highlights Bangladesh’s goal of becoming a strong economic force in the region and Asia. According to his press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, this visit is crucial for the country’s economic growth and international position.

One of the primary objectives of Dr. Yunus’s visit is to deepen economic cooperation, particularly in manufacturing and industrial development. Bangladesh’s ambition to transform itself into a global manufacturing powerhouse necessitates strategic partnerships, and China-renowned for its infrastructure, technology, and investment capabilities-emerges as an indispensable ally in this pursuit. A case in point is the recent announcement by Chinese solar giant “Longi” to establish a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh, as confirmed by Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen. This move not only exemplifies China’s confidence in Bangladesh’s industrial potential but also signals a broader shift in regional economic partnerships.

Furthermore, China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has already played a critical role in enhancing Bangladesh’s infrastructure, including highways, bridges, and energy projects. By reinforcing these ties, Bangladesh stands to benefit from deeper integration into global supply chains, increased foreign direct investment (FDI), and accelerated industrial growth. Yet, this alliance must be approached with caution-Bangladesh must ensure that new agreements prioritize sustainable investment over debt dependency, a concern that has plagued other BRI participants.

Dr. Yunus’s engagement with China signals a nuanced recalibration of Bangladesh’s foreign policy. Historically, India has been Bangladesh’s dominant regional partner, but the increasing outreach to Beijing suggests a strategic diversification of diplomatic engagements. Bangladesh’s pivot towards China is not merely an economic choice-it is a geopolitical necessity to counterbalance regional hegemonies and expand strategic options in a rapidly evolving global order.

Equally critical is Bangladesh’s need to navigate its relationships with Western powers. The United States and the European Union remain key economic partners, and any perceived over-reliance on China could invite scrutiny or even economic repercussions. Moreover, Bangladesh must carefully manage its diplomatic stance on contentious regional issues, particularly the Rohingya crisis. Given China’s significant influence over Myanmar, Dr. Yunus is likely to press Beijing for a more proactive role in facilitating the safe and sustainable repatriation of displaced Rohingya refugees.

A highlight of Dr. Yunus’s visit is his address at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on March 27, a platform that brings together influential policymakers and business leaders from around the world, the press secretary said. Furthermore, his scheduled meetings with CEOs of multinational corporations may reinforce Bangladesh’s ambition to position itself as an attractive destination for global business.

Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the visit will be the bilateral meeting between Dr. Yunus and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on March 28. According to news reports by the ministry of foreign affairs, this high-level dialogue is expected to encompass important bilateral critical issues.

Beyond economic and political engagements, defense cooperation remains a pivotal aspect of Bangladesh-China relations. China is Bangladesh’s primary supplier of military equipment across the army, navy, and air force. Bangladesh must seek to modernize its defense capabilities, deepen collaboration in military procurement. As China transferred some light military equipments to Bangladesh, technology transfer could be on the table. However, this also raises concerns about Bangladesh’s broader strategic alignment, particularly in the context of regional security rivalries.

Dr. Yunus’s visit to China is not just a regular diplomatic trip; it shows Bangladesh’s big goals for the future. By building stronger economic and political ties with China, Yunus’s interim government is seen to work to grow industries and gain more influence in the region. However, Bangladesh must be careful. It needs to use China’s investment wisely without relying too much on it, strengthen relations without upsetting Western countries, and make sure the economic gains lead to lasting growth instead of financial problems.

As Bangladesh stands at a crossroads of economic transformation and geopolitical repositioning, the outcome of this visit will have lasting implications. The success of Dr. Yunus’s diplomatic outreach will not only redefine Bangladesh-China relations but will also shape the nation’s route to the evolving landscape of global power dynamics.

The writer is a professor at International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, Dhaka