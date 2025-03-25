Sindh prepares for grand 35th national games in Karachi

The 35th National Games will take place in Karachi from May 1 to 9, as confirmed in a meeting chaired by Sindh Sports Minister Sardar Muhammad Baksh Mahar. The nine-day event will be hosted under the supervision of the Sindh Olympic Association (SOA), with full support from the Sindh government. The event will feature athletes from across Pakistan, including provincial and departmental teams.

Preparations for the games are complete, with officials from sports federations, associations, and Karachi’s district sports offices in attendance at the meeting. The Sindh government is ensuring all logistical and security arrangements, with dedicated committees handling media coverage and health services. Doctors and ambulances will be available at all venues, and special arrangements are planned for local hospitals.

The games will be held at 21 venues across Karachi, with 34 sports events involving around 10,000 male and female athletes. The event will include participants from all provinces, along with teams from the Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, and other departments. The opening and closing ceremonies will feature important dignitaries, including President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

This year’s games mark the first time Sindh has hosted the National Games in 18 years. Mahar expressed that this event is crucial for raising Sindh’s athletes to an international level. He also revealed that swimming events will take place at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation pool, with plans for a new swimming pool in Sindh.