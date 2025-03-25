Pakistan launches groundbreaking 120KW fast charging station for electric vehicles

Pakistan has officially launched its first 120KW fast-charging station, developed by GoGreen Avenue. The station was inaugurated in Islamabad by Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari. This initiative is part of Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to clean energy and green mobility.

Minister Leghari emphasized the importance of the fast-charging station in reducing carbon emissions. He said that this project would play a key role in accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country. The new station is expected to make EVs more accessible to consumers, helping to transform Pakistan’s transportation sector.

In a related policy update, the minister announced a significant reduction in EV charging costs. The price has been cut from Rs71 to Rs39 per unit. This price decrease is aimed at encouraging more people to switch to electric vehicles and support the move toward sustainable energy.

Leghari also praised the successful collaboration between the public and private sectors. He stressed that such partnerships are essential to achieving Pakistan’s sustainability goals. The launch of the charging station marks a crucial step in the country’s effort to develop a sustainable energy infrastructure.