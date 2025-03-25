Edhi foundation invests $4 million in advanced breast cancer treatment at JPMC

The Edhi Foundation is funding $4 million worth of breast cancer treatment equipment for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi. The Bilquis & Abdul Sattar Edhi-Breast Radiation Bay, set to begin services in April 2026, will provide free treatment to 160 breast cancer patients daily. The project will be jointly operated by the Patients Aid Foundation (PAF) and the Sindh government.

The new technology, including state-of-the-art Helix Tomotherapy units, will offer advanced radiation therapy. These units will ensure accurate lesion localization, reducing unnecessary radiation exposure to the heart. This treatment is crucial, as breast cancer is a leading cause of death in women, with around 30,000 new cases diagnosed in Pakistan every year.

Currently, radiation therapy slots are limited, and many centers still use outdated technology. This new equipment will offer up-to-date IMRT/VMAT radiotherapy, which is more precise and available at few centers. The introduction of Surface Guided Radiotherapy (SGRT) and Deep Inhalation Breath Hold (DIBH) will further minimize exposure to healthy tissues, especially the heart.

The Sindh government has also pledged to maintain the equipment after the warranty period, ensuring smooth operations. JPMC’s Radiation Oncology center offers free cancer treatment using cutting-edge technology to patients from 167 cities and 15 countries, regardless of nationality or ethnicity.