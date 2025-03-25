EU and Pakistan set to boost economic ties at inaugural business forum

The first-ever EU-Pakistan Business Forum will take place in Islamabad on May 14-15. The event aims to boost economic cooperation between Pakistan and the European Union. The EU is the largest single market globally and the biggest destination for Pakistani exports. It is also the leading foreign investor, representing 42% of global foreign direct investment.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with the EU. He highlighted the country’s rapidly growing market of over 240 million people and its strategic access to Central and South Asia. The forum will provide a platform to explore business opportunities, especially in sectors like agribusiness, energy, IT, and textiles.

High-level policymakers, business leaders, and CEOs from both sides will attend. Key stakeholders, including the European Investment Bank and investors, will participate in the forum. They will discuss new avenues for collaboration and showcase Pakistan’s potential in key sectors like green logistics and pharmaceuticals.

The forum will also launch the EU-Pakistan Business Network, connecting over 300 European companies active in Pakistan. The event aims to deepen trade ties, foster collaboration, and promote mutual prosperity. It marks a significant step toward a stronger economic partnership between the EU and Pakistan.