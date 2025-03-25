PM’s vision: Pakistan to become hub for bitcoin mining and blockchain innovation

Prime Minister of Pakistan chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad focused on Bitcoin mining and asset tokenization. The meeting highlighted Pakistan’s interest in blockchain technology and digital economy growth. The goal is to transform Pakistan into a global hub for these emerging technologies. Several key ministers, including Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, attended the discussion.

Representatives from global companies like Genesis Group and Polymath Canada were also present. They presented strategies to build a $3.5 billion Bitcoin mining infrastructure in Pakistan. Additionally, they outlined plans for tokenizing real-world assets such as commodities, real estate, and securities. The discussions emphasized how blockchain can boost economic resilience, attract foreign investments, and modernize Pakistan’s financial system.

The Prime Minister instructed the Pakistan Crypto Council to collaborate with these global firms. Their task is to create a detailed action plan for Bitcoin mining and asset tokenization projects. He also directed the Council to start formalizing crypto regulations in Pakistan, which would provide legal clarity for these projects.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council, invited global companies to invest in these initiatives. He stressed that Pakistan is ready to lead the digital economy. The initiative aims to place Pakistan at the forefront of blockchain technology, driving growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.