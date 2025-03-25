Ongoing animal deaths at Lahore zoo amid new births provide mixed emotions

Lahore Zoo continues to face tragic animal deaths, with the recent loss of a female Markhor, a James’ Buck, and a Sable Antelope. These deaths raise concerns for the zoo administration. However, the successful surgery of a white tigress and the birth of new animals offer some relief.

The female James’ Buck, recently imported from abroad, died from an infection after struggling with health issues. This incident happened just two days after a female Markhor, regarded as Pakistan’s national animal, also passed away unexpectedly. A Sable Antelope died as well, deepening the zoo’s woes.

Lahore Zoo Director Sheikh Muhammad Zahid said the Markhor seemed healthy before its sudden death. The carcass has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause. Early findings suggest a possible heart attack, while the James’ Buck’s death was directly linked to an infection.

In a more hopeful turn of events, a female white tiger, who underwent surgery after sustaining a severe leg injury, is on the mend. Additionally, the zoo welcomed the births of three Sindh Ibexes and an Oryx calf. This news brings a moment of joy to the administration amidst ongoing challenges.