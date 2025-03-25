Mohammad Arsalan Abbas joins New Zealand squad against Pakistan

New Zealand has announced its squad for three One Day Internationals against Pakistan. Notably, Mohammad Arsalan Abbas has been included. He is the son of former Pakistani cricketer Azhar Abbas, who played first-class cricket in Pakistan.

Azhar expressed his happiness about his son’s selection. In an interview with Geo News, he stated that Mohammad Arsalan will prove to be a fighter. He believes his son will perform well against any team, especially Pakistan.

Originally from the small village of Roshan Pur in Khanewal District, Azhar moved to New Zealand when Mohammad was only one year old. He played domestic cricket in both countries and is now an assistant coach for the Wellington Firebirds.

Mohammad has been playing in New Zealand’s domestic league for over two years. Azhar is proud that his son gets the chance to compete against Pakistan. He remains committed to supporting Mohammad’s cricket career and hopes for great success.