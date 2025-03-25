No travel ban for Pakistanis, says U.S. official

A U.S. official has confirmed that there is no travel ban for Pakistanis at this time. Margaret McLeod, the spokesperson for the U.S. Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated that the Trump administration has not made any decisions on this matter.

McLeod mentioned that President Trump had signed a presidential order on January 20 that includes a review of the visa program. This order aims to protect the U.S. from foreign terrorists while ensuring proper evaluation of visa applications.

Furthermore, McLeod noted that the U.S. is actively sharing information regarding visa regulations and potential changes. She also emphasiased President Trump’s appreciation for Pakistan’s cooperation during his State of the Union address.

Finally, McLeod acknowledged the important role of Pakistanis living in America. She encouraged individuals wanting to travel to the U.S. to provide accurate information in their documents. However, she warned that those who enter illegally may face consequences.