Pakistan pursues diplomatic dialogue with Taliban government to improve relations

Pakistan is focusing on diplomacy to address ongoing issues with Afghanistan. This decision came during a meeting led by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. He emphasised the need for sustained dialogue to tackle concerns, particularly about terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s Special Representative on Afghanistan, briefed the meeting about his recent visit to Kabul. He highlighted key discussions with Afghan officials on enhancing cooperation. His positive assessment of the trip aimed to pursue better relations between the two countries.

Tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan have existed for months, mainly due to the presence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan. Pakistan has linked a rise in terrorist attacks in its Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces to these TTP sanctuaries.

Despite these challenges, the Foreign Office released a statement after Ambassador Sadiq’s visit. It highlighted a commitment to continued engagement and mutual benefits, avoiding direct mention of TTP or cross-border attacks. Both sides agreed to strengthen their ties through high-level meetings and improved trade relations for regional peace and stability.