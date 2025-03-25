Hira Mani’s unique food combo: zarda and fruit chaat with biryani shocks fans

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has surprised her fans by revealing her love for a unique food combination. She enjoys mixing zarda (sweet rice) and fruit chaat with her biryani. During a recent Instagram interview, Hira shared this unusual habit, leaving many social media users shocked.

The host was taken aback and asked Hira why she liked such a mix. Laughing, Hira explained that she has enjoyed this combination since childhood. She also mentioned that her husband, Salman Saqib (Mani), questions her preference and often refuses to try it.

Hira believes that her love for sweets may explain her addition of something sweet to her savory biryani. Despite her husband’s disapproval, she continues to indulge in this unique mix.

Reactions from fans have varied widely. While some find the combination surprising, others adore Hira’s playful and innocent charm. Her candid food confession has sparked a lively discussion across social media platforms.