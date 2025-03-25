Balochistan’s Duki sees over 50% mining decline due to safety concerns

Mining activity in Duki, Balochistan, has dropped by over 50%, according to a report by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP). The decline is attributed to security risks and the closure of several mines, leaving workers in precarious conditions.

Security issues, including a militant attack in October 2024 that killed 21 miners, have intensified fears. The lack of proper safety measures and emergency services has worsened the situation, making it difficult for workers to feel secure. Many are now forced to commute long distances to reach the mines, as they are discouraged from living near the dangerous areas.

Despite these challenges, many miners continue working due to financial pressures. They face hazardous conditions, including the constant threat of violence and workplace accidents. However, without adequate law enforcement and medical services, they are left vulnerable.

The HRCP urges the government to address the safety crisis in the coal mines. They have called for better security, emergency medical services, and improved working conditions to protect miners and the local community, which heavily relies on the coal industry.