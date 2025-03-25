Hania Aamir recognized in UK parliament for entertainment contributions

Pakistan’s renowned actress Hania Aamir recently received a Recognition Award at the UK Parliament. This honor celebrates her significant contributions to the entertainment industry and her impact on global audiences. The award ceremony took place in the Jubilee Room of the House of Commons, hosted by British MP Afzal Khan.

During her speech, Hania expressed her gratitude and joy at receiving the award. She stated, “It is an absolute honour to be here and it means a lot to me.” Hania emphasized the importance of continuing to entertain and make Pakistan proud through their work in the arts.

Moreover, Hania showed solidarity with her fellow artists, acknowledging the strength of the Pakistani community. She encouraged her peers to support one another in their endeavors, highlighting the importance of unity and collaboration. Hania also recognized the women in the industry who have paved the way for future talent.

With growing popularity at home and abroad, Hania Aamir has become one of Pakistan’s leading stars. Reports indicate she may soon make her Indian film debut in “Sardaar Ji 3,” alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. Other Pakistani icons, like Bushra Ansari, Mahira Khan, and Fahad Mustafa, have also been honored in the UK Parliament for their contributions to the entertainment sector.