David Warner set to captain Karachi Kings in exciting PSL 2025

Karachi Kings have appointed Australian cricketer David Warner as the captain for the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025. Warner, known for his aggressive batting and leadership experience, will lead the team in what promises to be an exciting season. His appointment comes after being selected as the first pick in the PSL 2025 Players Draft.

Warner brings extensive leadership experience, having captained in global leagues such as the Big Bash League (BBL). The Karachi Kings management is confident that his energy and expertise will strengthen the team. Warner’s explosive batting style adds to the excitement as the team looks forward to a competitive season.

The franchise also expressed gratitude to Shan Masood, the former captain, for his leadership in the previous season. Masood’s efforts helped blend youthful talent with experience, setting a solid foundation for the team’s future success. The franchise praised Masood’s professionalism and tactical skills.

Owner Salman Iqbal welcomed Warner’s appointment, aligning his leadership with the franchise’s vision for PSL 10. The Karachi Kings will begin their campaign on April 12, 2025, against Multan Sultans, marking the start of the season under Warner’s captaincy.