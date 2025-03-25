Pakistan railways to launch first high-speed coaches by June

Pakistan Railways is set to launch its first batch of high-speed passenger coaches by June. This initial group consists of 12 coaches produced at the Islamabad Carriage Factory. These coaches can reach speeds of up to 200 km/h and feature advanced technology.

Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi visited the factory to assess progress on the project. The Managing Director, Muhammad Yousuf Leghari, highlighted that this is the first time high-speed coaches are being made in Pakistan. This development marks a significant achievement for the country’s rail manufacturing.

However, these new coaches will operate on the existing low-speed rail network. Pakistan currently lacks the high-speed tracks needed to maximize their potential. In 2021, Pakistan Railways signed a deal with CRRC Tangshan from China to produce 230 passenger coaches, focusing on local technology transfer.

The new coaches will offer better ride quality and durability. Pakistan Railways aims to produce an additional 184 high-speed coaches by 2027. Minister Abbasi stated that local manufacturing would save foreign exchange. He also committed to improving production capabilities at the factory, enhancing efficiency, and ensuring worker welfare.