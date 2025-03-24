BISE Lahore bans sharing of past matric and inter exam papers online

Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has imposed a ban on sharing past Matric and Intermediate exam papers on social media platforms. The board has warned that those posting old papers or guess papers online will face legal action under the PECA Act, including fines and imprisonment. According to an notification issued by the Controller of Examinations, all educational institution heads have been informed about the restriction. The notice highlights concerns that past exam papers are being widely shared in WhatsApp groups and other online platforms by both public and private school teachers. Under the new policy, anyone found guilty of posting old exam papers could face up to three years in prison and a fine of Rs50,000. The Lahore Board emphasized that strict action will be taken to prevent the unauthorized distribution of past exam materials, aiming to maintain the integrity of the examination system.