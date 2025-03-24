The Green That Faded

Pakistan cricket has long been a source of national pride, an escape from the country’s everyday struggles, and, at times, a rare unifier in an otherwise divided society. In Pakistan, cricket is not just a sport—it’s muscle memory, a language spoken fluently in every street and drawing room. It’s the sound of a tape ball cracking against a wall in a narrow alley. It’s every second child dreaming of a green cap before they know their multiplication tables. It is, perhaps, our last shared national identity.

But for a nation so rich in cricketing culture, our performance on the world stage continues to baffle and disappoint. We collapse from dominant positions. We squander generational talents. We veer between brilliance and embarrassment with such regularity, it’s no longer a surprise. It’s a pattern.

So when Pakistan crashed out of the Champions Trophy—meekly, predictably—the national outrage felt less like a reaction and more like a ritual. Fans raged. Memes flew. Hashtags trended faster than our top order collapsed. And then, amid the digital din, my phone lit up with a message in The Boys WhatsApp group:

“Yaar, we just don’t have the talent anymore. Accept it.”

It was from Rana Zain, my closest friend, my fiercest cricket sparring partner, and lately, the most cynical voice in any post-match conversation. His words were final, sharp, almost surgical in their cruelty. But it wasn’t what he said that cut deep—it was who said it.

Zain, who had kept Fakhar Zaman as his Facebook display picture for two straight years after his 2017 Champions Trophy heroics. Zain, who used to wake up at 5 a.m. just to catch matches in Australia. If he had stopped believing—something had truly broken.

“We have the talent,” I typed back. “We just don’t know what to do with it.”

Because that, right there, is the heart of our cricketing tragedy.

We are not short on brilliance. We are short on systems.

There are boys in Layyah who can bowl toe-crushers without formal coaching. Girls in Lodhran shadow-practicing sweep shots with sticks and stones. Karachi’s backstreets produce more swing bowlers in a year than some countries do in a decade. But the pipeline from promise to performance is clogged—by politics, by mismanagement, by a culture that values chaos over craft.

Pakistan has never lacked talent. It suffers from an institutional allergy to planning. Our system eats its own brilliance. Young players debut with fireworks, but there’s no coaching plan, no mental health support, no injury management. A single bad tour and they vanish. The domestic circuit—essential for nurturing consistency—is redesigned every other year by administrators who wouldn’t know a forward defense if it hit them in the face. Departmental cricket, regional cricket, hybrid models, it’s a merry-go-round of half-baked experiments and abandoned reforms.

We don’t build players. We burn them.

Meanwhile, India didn’t sit around waiting for the next Tendulkar to arrive by divine accident. They engineered their rise with purpose. They invested in infrastructure, not just stadiums. They poured resources into grassroots academies, ensured year-round cricket for every age group, and built a competitive domestic ecosystem that served as a pressure cooker for talent.

Their system is no longer reliant on miracles; it’s built on machinery. The Ranji Trophy tests endurance and technique. The Vijay Hazare Trophy sharpens one-day instincts. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy trains players for the chaos of T20. Each tournament is a rung on a ladder, not a dead end.

India didn’t just nurture talent, they institutionalized it. They treated it not only as sacred, but as something that needed protection, patience, and planning. The result? A pipeline that keeps producing, not one star, but many. Not one team, but an entire ecosystem of match-ready cricketers.

We, on the other hand, keep hoping for another Wasim or another Inzi to emerge from thin air—qudrat ka nizam as strategy.

Zain dropped his final blow: “If we had talent, it would show up.”

And that’s where I drew the line.

Because it does show up. It shows up every day—in alleys, in schoolyards, in forgotten towns. But when it tries to climb the ladder, it finds the rungs are broken. Selection is political. Coaching is inconsistent. Captains and coaching staff are changed like lightbulbs. And somewhere between a hasty selection committee shuffleand another pointless press conference, another promising career is lost. And let’s not forget the psychological burden. A player in Pakistan knows he could be dropped not for lack of performance but for speaking out.

There’s a line that stuck with me during one of those long, post-defeat postmortems in The Boys WhatsApp group. Zain Qureshi, my friend and long-time cricket therapist, said:

“Having talent just isn’t enough anymore. You have to treat the sport like a science. Give it the respect it deserves. You have to adapt to the competition, move with the times, and embrace modern techniques.”

He’s right.

Raw talent alone doesn’t cut it in today’s game, and yet, that’s all we seem to rely on. No structure. No data. No development pipelines. Just vibes and nostalgia. We romanticize the idea of the “natural Pakistani talent,” while the rest of the cricketing world is busy building high-performance machines. While others map player workloads, monitor recovery cycles, and analyze match-ups down to the last ball, we’re still hoping a kid with a magic wrist will save us.

The team’s downfall is no mystery; it is a reflection of the broader structural decay afflicting the country. Institutional incompetence, unchecked nepotism, moral compromises, and a culture that rewards mediocrity have seeped into every aspect of national life, including cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) operates much like our government institutions: reactive instead of proactive, prone to ad hoc decision-making, and beholden to personal interests rather than long-term vision. Selection scandals, abrupt captaincy changes, and administrative chaos have become routine, making it impossible to build a stable, competitive team.

Pakistan’s struggles are mirrored in its cricketing culture. We have normalized dysfunction, celebrated mediocrity, and placed blind faith in talent over discipline. Just as Pakistan refuses to invest in education, healthcare, and governance, our cricket refuses to invest in domestic infrastructure, player development, and a sustainable pipeline for future talent. The result? A team that occasionally dazzles but mostly disappoints—mirroring a country that produces moments of brilliance despite chronic instability.

Yet, we remain passionately invested because cricket, for many, represents our aspirations for a better Pakistan. Every victory reignites a collective sense of hope. When the team defies the odds, it reminds us of what is possible—that we, too, can rise above our broken system. But the hard truth is that the same flawed system governs both cricket and the country. Expecting different results from the national team while everything around it crumbles is a delusion.

Pakistan cricket’s decline is not just about losing matches—it is about losing identity. The teams of the past had a fire, an unmistakable swagger that came from a deep, ingrained belief that Pakistan belonged at the top. That belief has eroded. If we continue down this road, we will wake up one day to find that our cricket has become just another forgotten relic, much like our hockey.

The West Indies were once a cricketing powerhouse. Today, they can’t even qualify for the World Cup. That could be us in a few years. The warning signs are flashing in neon, but we’re too busy arguing over social media clips and Babar Azam’s strike rate to see the bigger picture.

Zain’s mistake was thinking this was about individual skill. But it’s never been about that. It’s about what happens after skill is discovered.

So no, Zain. You’re wrong.

We don’t fail because we lack talent.

We fail because we don’t deserve it.

Because we haven’t built a system that honours it, protects it, nurtures it. We ask these kids to play like professionals while treating them like replaceable amateurs.

Pakistan cricket is not a tragedy because we’re bad. It’s a tragedy because we could be extraordinary, and keep choosing not to be.

Our players aren’t the problem. Our institutions are.

And until we confront that rot, until we choose systems over slogans, planning over prayer—we will keep churning out broken bats and broken dreams, while the real talent… watches quietly from the shadows, waiting for a call that may never come. And if that call never comes, we lose more than just a team. We lose one of the last mirrors that still reflects not only what we are, but what we could be.

The writer is a lawyer and development consultant. Email: jalal.hussain@gmail.com