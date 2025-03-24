Sindh announces public holiday to honor Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s 46th death anniversary

The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Friday, April 4, to mark the 46th death anniversary of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former prime minister. This decision was confirmed through a notification issued by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah.

All provincial government offices, along with autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils under the province’s control, will remain closed on this day. This holiday is part of the tribute to Bhutto’s significant contributions to Pakistan.

The PPP will hold a commemorative gathering in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh on April 4 to honor Bhutto’s legacy. The event is expected to attract PPP workers and supporters from all over the country.

Additionally, on the previous day, President Asif Ali Zardari conferred Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan, on the late Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. His daughter, Sanam Bhutto, received the honor on his behalf during a ceremony attended by notable figures like Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto.