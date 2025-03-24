Pakistan and Bangladesh replace ODIs with T20s ahead of t20 world cup

Pakistan and Bangladesh have decided to replace ODIs with T20Is in their upcoming bilateral series. This change is part of both teams’ preparations for the T20 World Cup, set to take place in February 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed the decision on Sunday.

Bangladesh was originally scheduled to tour Pakistan in May for three ODIs and three T20Is. However, the series will now feature five T20Is instead. Similarly, Pakistan’s tour of Bangladesh in July, initially set for three ODIs, will now be a three-match T20I series.

Both teams will also participate in the T20-format Asia Cup in India this September. This tournament will serve as an additional preparation for the upcoming World Cup.

Pakistan is currently in the middle of a five-match T20I series against New Zealand, leading 3-1. After that, they will play a three-match ODI series against New Zealand before focusing on the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which runs from April 11 to May 18.